Mind-reading act The Clairvoyants live at Island Resort and Casino April 9 – 10

(WFRV) – They are the world champions of mentalism and recent finalists on America’s Got Talent. Amelie van Tass and Thommy Ten make up The Clairvoyants and they showed Local 5 Live just a couple mind-blowing tricks you can expect in their upcoming shows.

The Clairvoyants are performing at the Island Resort and Casino April 9 & 10. For tickets head to islandresortcasino.com.

You can also catch their act in a virtual show, live on April 18 where America’s Got Talent host Howie Mandel will make a special appearance. Get more information, including tickets at theclairvoyantslive.com.

