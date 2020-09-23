Mingle with Alpacas and shop at LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – There are several upcoming events at LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch where you can shop and mingle with the furry residents.

National Farm Alpaca Days is happening September 26th and 27th.

Both days from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, the LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch will welcome guests to join them to find out why going “green” with alpacas is so attractive. This is a free open house and the gift store will be open.

Then, on October 9th you can take part in the Fiber Tour between 10: 00 am and 5:00 pm.

Visitors can feed and photograph the alpacas with their fleecy coats that are filling in for winter. You can also shop in the Alpaca Threads and wine store where you will find many unique items made from the fleece of LondonDairy’s alpacas including roving, yarn, rug yarn and felted products. This event also includes free wine sampling.

To find out more about visiting the ranch, head to https://www.londondairyalpacas.com/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Valders cross country eyes more success in unprecedented season

High School Sports Xtra 9/20: Fall Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Notre Dame opens with shutout win over Kaukauna

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews