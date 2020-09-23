Mingle with Alpacas and shop at LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch

(WFRV) – There are several upcoming events at LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch where you can shop and mingle with the furry residents.

National Farm Alpaca Days is happening September 26th and 27th.

Both days from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, the LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch will welcome guests to join them to find out why going “green” with alpacas is so attractive. This is a free open house and the gift store will be open.

Then, on October 9th you can take part in the Fiber Tour between 10: 00 am and 5:00 pm.

Visitors can feed and photograph the alpacas with their fleecy coats that are filling in for winter. You can also shop in the Alpaca Threads and wine store where you will find many unique items made from the fleece of LondonDairy’s alpacas including roving, yarn, rug yarn and felted products. This event also includes free wine sampling.

To find out more about visiting the ranch, head to https://www.londondairyalpacas.com/