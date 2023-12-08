(WFRV)- “Yule” be sorry if you miss the Miracle on Maple Street.

Enjoy a free event with fun outdoor games, artful decorations, s’mores roasted with firefighters, and more.

The Miracle on Maple Street is on Saturday, December 9th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Maple Moose in Peshtigo.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/1285602278785637?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22groups_highlight_units%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D