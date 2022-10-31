(WFRV) – It’s a classic musical that will have you singing and dancing along in your seat and you can see it live at Mishicot High School. Local 5 Live gets a preview of their production of ‘Mamma Mia!’

Details:

Date: November 4th, 5th, 2022 November 6th (@ 2 pm) Time: 7:00 PM Cost: $8.00 Location: Mishicot High School 660 Washington St. Mishicot, WI Performing Arts Gym

