(WFRV) – It’s a classic musical that will have you singing and dancing along in your seat and you can see it live at Mishicot High School. Local 5 Live gets a preview of their production of ‘Mamma Mia!’
Details:
|Date:
|November 4th, 5th, 2022 November 6th (@ 2 pm)
|Time:
|7:00 PM
|Cost:
|$8.00
|Location:
|Mishicot High School 660 Washington St. Mishicot, WI Performing Arts Gym
TICKETS
- Seating is open – no assigned seats
- You may purchase tickets at the door using CASH ONLY
- Your receipt is your ticket – be prepared to show it for entry into the show.