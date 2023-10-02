(WFRV)- Haunted Happenings returns to The Grand Oshkosh. Take a tour of the basement and hear the stories of years past.

After you escape the basement, head to The Grand Lounge and learn to make some kooky spooky craft cocktails.

PLEASE NOTE: Please do not bring your ghost-hunting equipment during these tours. If you are interested in further investigating The Grand, you must schedule a private rental of the building. To learn more, contact Shawna Terry at shawnat@thegrandoshkosh.org.

Disclaimer: The ability to do stairs is required for all tours. Additionally, during the Late Night Tours, visibility may be limited due to the main lights being turned off.

Haunted Happenings will be happening throughout October, but events fill up quickly.

For more information, head to thegrandoshkosh.org.