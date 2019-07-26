Modern Day Drifters from Our Town Kewaunee

(WFRV) – Harbor Park is a perfect setting for Music in the Park. It celebrates local musicians and it happens every Sunday, rain or shine.

Music in the Park series is every Sunday from 5 – 7:30 pm, rain or shine (rain location: Lakehaven Hall)

It runs through September 1st, admission is free and all donations go to next year’s Music in the Park program.

For the full line up, head to Kewaunee.org.

Call Cassie for details or to become a sponsor at 920-388-4822.

The Modern Day Drifters are just one of the talented bands that are playing in Music in the Park. You can catch their performance on August 11th from 5 – 7:30 pm.

You can also see them at any of the following performances:

8/3, 12 – 4 pm Cherryfest @ Lakeside Park, Jacksonport

8/4, 2:30 – 5:30 pm Door County Fair

8/11, 5 – 7:30 pm Music in the Park, Harbor Park (mentioned above)

8/18, 8pm – Midnight The Valmy Thresheree To follow all of their upcoming events, be sure to follow them on Facebook.