(WFRV) – More than 100 truckloads of dirt are now on the Resch Center floor to prepare for Monstar Jam!

Coty Saucier drives “Dragon” and stopped by to preview the monster truck show for all ages.

Monster Jam shows are at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. There is also a pit party at 10:30 a.m. both days.

Tickets are selling fast. Head to reschcomplex.com to buy them now.