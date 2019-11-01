Moose on the Loose Catering: Ideas for leftover Halloween candy

(WFRV) – This time of year we can find ourselves with a lot of leftover Halloween candy, so what do we do with it all?

Moose on the Loose Catering has some ideas we can all use.

For more great ideas, find them online or on their Facebook page.

The Smiling Loose Saloon and Grill has a great project to help out our troops called “The Troop Tree”. They sent out care packages and are packing up boxes on Thursday December 12th for shipping on December 13th. If you’d like to donate, or get involved. Check out their Facebook page for more details.

Simple Parfait Recipe

Bottom layer: Oreos (you can use any kind of cookie/cracker). Use a blender to crush them and mix in about a half stick of melted butter.

Second layer: 8oz softened cream cheese. 1/2 tsp each of lemon juice and vanilla extract . 1/2 cup of sugar. Blend this all together until smooth. Set about half of it aside. Fold in Reese’s pieces or whatever candy you’d like and pipe on top of the Oreos bottom.

Top third layer: Beat one small box of whipping cream until it peaks, (about 5 min.+) fold in 3 heaping TBL of creamy peanut butter and the other half of the cream cheese mix. Soften it in the microwave for 35 seconds first.

Add layers to mason jars (for individual servings) or a large glass bowl. Top with crushed candies!