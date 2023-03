(WFRV) – They’re a three-piece band out of Appleton that takes classic rock and throws in some funk.

Ric, Chad, and Chris make up More Then Merry and they stopped by Local 5 Live with a live performance, plus details on some upcoming shows.

See them live:

4/29: Déjà Vu Martini Bar Lounge

4/30: Stone Toad Bar, 100% proceeds support Suicide Awareness

See the full schedule and hear more music at morethenmerry.com.