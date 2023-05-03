(WFRV) – It’s always a fun day when the alpacas from LondonDairy Ranch visit us in the studio. From comfy socks, to blankets, scarves, wine and more, this is the place to shop for mom. Be sure to check out the basket they’re giving away to one lucky viewer on our Local 5 Contest Page. And, why not see the alpacas yourself? There are several tour options to choose from:

1.) The approximate one hour-long “Behind the Scenes” tour is with a knowledgeable tour guide. This tour is EDUCATIONAL and interactive. You may take all the photos, even selfies, that you desire. Everyone is allowed to get up close and personal with alpacas and feed at least one of them at the conclusion of the tour. You will also learn about fiber and have a chance to practice your fiber sorting skills.

2.) The ULTIMATE ALPACA EXPERIENCE! Minimum of 5 people. Enjoy a privately guided educational tour and then take an alpaca for a 10-minute walk! Then enjoy tasting some delicious South American wines (must be age 21 or older. Otherwise, water or soft drinks will be offered.)

3.) “PRIVATE” guided tours. This is the same as the one hour “Behind the Scenes” tour, but the group will be just your private party. South American wine tasting can be added on.

4.) Group tours: If there are more than 15 people in your party, inquire at least one week in advance about special pricing. Groups (scouts, school groups, special interest, etc. ) and bus groups.

LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch is located at 6827 Highway 147 in Two Rivers. Call to schedule your tour at (920) 793-4165 or head to www.londondairyalpacas.com.