GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – This local business is family-owned and started on a farm. About five years ago, the business expanded to a new location, where the family opened a gift shop that includes gardening items and décor for inside and outside your home. You’ll also find supplies to beautify your yard, including their own blend of grass seed. McAllister Landscape Supplies & Garden Gift Shop is located at 4589 Milltown Road. It’s a Green Bay address, but is in Howard. Reach them at (920) 865-7241, and online at www.mcallisterlandscapesupplies.com. Be sure to check out their Mother’s Day Giveaway basket on our contest page.