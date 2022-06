(WFRV) – World Music Day is next week and today we spotlight the power music can have on your mind, body, and soul.

Interestingly, those powerful physical reactions can be harnessed to help with chronic neurological diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis.

Courtney Platt is a professional dancer, actor, and choreographer living with MS. She spoke to Local 5 Live today with how she has found relief and how you can too with MS in Harmony.