(WFRV) – This month we are featuring several titles for murder mystery lovers from the Brillion Public Library.

Their staff recommends:

Sadie by Courtney Summers

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

A Deadly Inside Scoop by Abby Collette

Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases by Paul Holes

The Golden Spoon by Jessa Maxwell

If you want to help raise money for a new garden space at the library, check out this murder mystery-themed fundraiser: