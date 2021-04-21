Murray the Magician live at new Epic Center in Green Bay

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live spotlights a new local venue and all the fun acts coming to the area.

Melissa spoke with Local 5 Live with a closer look at the Epic Center in Ashwaubenon.

Some upcoming events include:

5/7: Murray the Magician
5/8: Badflower w/Goodbye June
6/26: Hellzapoppin
7/3: Cheap Trick
8/11: Marshall Tucker Band
10/8: The Glam Band
11/20: Puddle of Mudd

Local 5 Live spoke with one of the upcoming acts, Murray the Magician, his fantastic show is coming to the Epic Center on May 7.

For ticket information, head to epicgreenbay.com and for more on Murray the Magician, head to murraymagic.com.

