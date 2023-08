(WFRV) – We got a song from Steve March-Torme’ today ahead of his performance at the Oshkosh Jazz Festival. The free music festival is Saturday, August 26 starting at 1:00 pm. Just head to Main Street in Oshkosh for a day of music including headliners “Take 6.” They are the most decorated a cappella group in history. Learn more about the performers at www.oshkoshjazz.com.