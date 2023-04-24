(WFRV) – Music in the Mezz at the EPIC Event Center features Amelia Ford on April 26.

From Green Bay Wisconsin: Singer-songwriter and 2018 Nash-Next finalist, Amelia Ford mixes soft soprano with raw grit in her 50+ original pop and folk-rock songs.

Come hear her solo show mix of originals and covers including Christina Perry, Alanis Morissette, Miranda Lambert, Alison Krauss, Motown, and others, and ponder the meaning of life, love, and microwaves.

Music in the Mezz is a free general admission event, if you’d like a guaranteed seat, reserve a table for 4, for $25; a table reservation comes with a free bottle of EPIC red or EPIC white wine.

You can also take in the “Flight of the Night: mimosas” and enjoy complimentary appetizers.

Doors open at 5:45 pm and the show gets underway at 6:15 pm.

Learn more at https://epicgreenbay.com/music-in-the-mezz/