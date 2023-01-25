(WFRV) – It’s a free music series in a cozy atmosphere.

Assistant GM from the Epic Event Center, Jessica Abnet stopped by Local 5 Live with details on this new series along with musician Paul Hanna featured tonight from 6 – 9 pm.

Details from epicgreenbay.com:

EPIC Event Center presents Music in the Mezz – an unplugged concert series showcasing live music along with unique cocktails and complimentary hors d’oeuvre pairings, all showcased in a more intimate setting – the EPIC mezzanine.

This FREE music series is an opportunity to connect with friends, co-workers or family in a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere. Space is limited to the first 200 attendees. If you’re looking for a space to call home at Music in the Mezz, you can reserve a table. If no table is needed, no need to reserve your standing-room only spot. Event is 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.