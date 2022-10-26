(WFRV) – She’s an icon in the music industry and you can see her live at the North Star Mohican Casino Resort to celebrate the holiday season.

Local 5 Live spoke with legendary Marie Osmond with details on her upcoming show on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Details from northstarcasinoresort.com:

Friday, December 16, 2022

8:00 pm

$99 / $89 / $79

Marie Osmond has spent six iconic decades in the entertainment business performing as a successful singer, television performer and talk show host, dancer, actor, author, entrepreneur and public speaker. She has continued to maintain relevance, remaining an instantly recognizable figure across the globe.

Her debut single “Paper Roses” reached the #1 spot on two Billboard charts, a feat that not only placed her among an elite class of musical royalty, but instantly catapulted her into international superstardom.

She is a multiple gold and platinum selling artist and CMA winner, garnering numerous Billboard chart-topping singles and albums, and three New York Times Bestselling books. She has entertained millions throughout the world through television, radio, film, literature, live concerts and Broadway performances. As a philanthropist, she cofounded Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which has raised over 7 billion dollars for children to date. Marie was recently awarded "The Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service" by 4-Star General Bob Brown, US Army Pacific (representing Secretary of Defense James Mattis), during her Birthday concert in Hawaii. In 2019 the Hollywood Beauty Awards gave Marie the "Timeless Beauty Award" which is an honor bestowed upon a public figure that has maintained their grace and remained a positive influence and role model to their fans throughout their career. In August of 2019 Marie and Donny received the Key to the Las Vegas Strip and in October 2019 they cemented their legacy with a star on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars. Marie was previously a co-host on the award-winning daytime show "The Talk." Since Marie and brother Donny ended their 11-year residency at the Flamingo in November 2019, she travels the US with her sell-out Symphonic shows. Her performances receive rave reviews.

Her Top 10 Billboard Magazine album “Music is Medicine” is the perfect set up for her forthcoming Unexpected studio album which will be out in time for the Christmas holidays … it may just be her most important studio release, encompassing a lifetime of experience, music, love, loss, hope and joy as a representation of her remarkable life.

Marie continues to perform and raise money for children’s hospitals, research and awareness. She has influenced countless audiences and benefited an in numerable amount of lives worldwide.