(WFRV) – You may have seen him perform at Summerfest or Mile of Music.

And the winter months are not slowing local musician, Cody James, down.

He is set to release a new single “Sacrificing Dreams” this Friday which will be available on all streaming platforms.

James says “Sacrificing Dreams” is about his personal struggles with addiction and getting sober in 2020.

Listen to his music and find show dates at officialcodyjames.com.