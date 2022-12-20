(WFRV) – He’s a local favorite and this weekend he will get you in the spirit of Christmas.

Musician Cory Chisel visited Local 5 Live with a performance plus details on his upcoming holiday concert ‘Holiday Mischief’.

Tickets for the December 23 concert are on sale now for $35 (plus fees and taxes) and can be purchased HERE or on Cory Chisel’s Facebook page. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Appleton native and Grammy-nominated musician Cory Chisel announces the return of his annual “An Evening of Holiday Mischief” concert after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic

Outside of his performance at this year’s Mile of Music festival, the concert will be one of Cory Chisel’s first public performances since 2020

“Holiday Mischief” is celebrating nearly a decade of being one of the Fox Cities’ favorite annual holiday concert traditions

This year’s lineup features Cory Chisel and his band, Ryan Seefeldt, Alex Drossart, Samuel Farrell, and Matty Day, and an entertaining list of musician friends, including:

Singer John Holiday, contestant on NBC’s The Voice and one of the opera world’s fastest-rising stars, who bridges genres from baroque to contemporary classical, and jazz to spirituals;

Popular local blues, R&B and jazz band, Big Mouth & The Power Tool Horns;

And DeMario Adams-Holiday, Boy Howdy, Hang Ten, Julia Blair, Rachel Crowl, plus other surprise guests