(WFRV) – The Shawano Folk Music Festival brings talented musicians from around the world and John Stano is one of them.

The Milwaukee-based musician stopped by to give us preview.

You can catch John at the Shawano Music Festival:

Saturday: 12:30, 1:30, 3:30

Sunday: 11:30, 1:30

For details on all of the festival’s events, head to shawanofestival.org.