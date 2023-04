(WFRV) – Today’s spotlight on entertainment features a certified health coach who specializes in creativity. Sam Gauthier channels her own creativity through music and has a couple of shows this weekend where you can watch her live. Today from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sam performs at Vines and Rushes Winery in Ripon. Then on Saturday, she performs at Turner Street Music Hall in Wrightstown from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Learn more about Sam Gauthier and her music at bandofbeing.com.