Must read adult fiction books from the Oshkosh Public Library

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live continues to celebrate reading and libraries with suggestions to add to your 2022 must read list.

Nancy Bell from the Oshkosh Public Library stopped by the studio with the latest trends and happenings in the world of Adult Fiction and some fun events you can take part in including logging your reading minutes for a fun cause.

The Oshkosh Public Library is located at 106 Washington Avenue in Oshkosh. Check out their services at oshkoshpubliclibrary.org and be sure to follow them on Facebook.

Upcoming events from the Oshkosh Public Library:

Meet award winning children’s book author and illustrator Rick Chrustowski on Sat., Feb. 19 at 10:30 a.m. under the library’s Dome. Rick’s fun and interactive presentation style is sure to capture kids’ imaginations as he shares how he creates a book from idea to publication. Enter to win one of his books in our door prize drawing. This event is for anyone who is young or young-at-heart.

If all Wild Winter Read Off participants log 300,000 minutes or more as a group, the library will give away

Hip Pop Hooray goody bags to the community on Sat., March 5 until supplies run out.

