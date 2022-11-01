(WFRV) – Curl up with a good book season is upon us and if you need recommendations, Amy Peterson, Director of the Farnsworth Public Library in Oconto has some suggestions.

Plus, starting on November 1, library card holders can check out a daily admission pass from participating libraries. The passes will be valid for free admission for one vehicle at any state park, forest or recreation area where admission is required.

Along with the day pass, the cardholder will receive an informational kit of state park system materials and maps, a Wisconsin Explorer book, stickers, accessibility information and more. The goal of the pilot program is to expand access to Wisconsin state park system properties to new visitors. Each of the 20 libraries will receive 50 daily passes available for one-time use.

The Farnsworth Public Library is located at 715 Main Street in Oconto. Check out upcoming events and more at ocontolibrary.org.