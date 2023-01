(WFRV) – It’s perfect cozy up and read weather.

Local historian Gavin Schmitt visited Local 5 Live with five picks from the Kaukauna Library.

The Mercies by Kiran Millwood Hargrave

Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

The Fervor by Alma Katsu

The Family Chao by Lan Samantha Chang

Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles

The Kaukauna Library is located at 207 Thilmany Road, Suite 200. Check out the event calendar and other resources online at kaukaunalibrary.org.