(WFRV) – It’s a fun stage show that benefits Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary.

Marcus shares details on ‘Mutts Gone Nuts’ coming to the Ashwaubenon PAC along with Ernie and Macadamia who are both ready for their forever families

For more on Ernie and Macadamia, head to heanokill.org.

Details from ashwaubenonpac.org:

MUTTS GONE NUTS

Sunday, April 24, 2022 | 1:00 pm & 6:00 pm

Tickets start at $29

Presented in partnership with Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary

Expect the unexpected as canines and comedy collide in a smash hit performance that’s leaving audiences everywhere howling for more. From shelters to showbiz, these amazing mutts unleash havoc and hilarity in a breathtaking comedy dog spectacular, featuring some of the world’s most talented four-legged performers. Deemed “A Must See” by the Washington Post, the dogs are sure to steal your heart, and then your socks!

Since 1985, comedy duo Scott and Joan Houghton have brought their unique blend of physical comedy and circus arts to audiences from Las Vegas to Tokyo. They spent three years with country star Lee Greenwood at his theater in Tennessee and seven years as the featured comedy act at Dolly Parton’s Theaters in Branson, Orlando and Myrtle Beach. In 2005, the duo turned their attention to a creating a comedy dog act. Their nine amazing canine partners are all adopted from animal shelters and rescues. Mutts Gone Nuts is sure to unleash havoc and hilarity as the Houghtons attempt to match wits with their mischievous mutts in a family-friendly performance that is leaving audiences howling for more!

The canines of Mutts Gone Nuts were adopted from animal shelters or from rescue groups. ONLY all positive, reward-based training methods are used, which means: looking for what the dogs like to do naturally, and cultivating those talents, reward and reinforce the wanted behaviors (with treats, toys, praise) and ignore the unwanted behaviors.