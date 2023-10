(WFRV)- Put on your detective hat for mystery games with Gnome Games.

In this segment, Head Gnome Pat Fuge discusses mystery games that will stump the best detectives.

Play Scrabble for a cause on November 4th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stone Harbor Resort in Sturgeon Bay. Proceeds benefit Literacy Door County.

Don’t forget to sign up to be the Game of the Month winner. One lucky fan will win The Shivers.

