(WFRV) – If Valentine’s Day has you thinking about a recent break-up, you might want to take part in J & R Aquatic Animal Rescue’s ‘Achy Breaky Bugs’ event.

You can name a cockroach or rodent after your ex and they’ll feed it to an animal on Valentine’s Day.

The event is happening February 14 at 5 pm live on their Facebook page.

Submit your order by February 13 at 5 pm through Facebook.