(WFRV) – There’s a new business in Appleton that is all about self-care.

Shane from Nana’s Apothecary visited Local 5 Live with a look at their large selection of self-care items and more on their mission to make people’s lives a little better and brighter.

Nana’s Apothecary is located at 1117 N Badger Avenue, Unit B in Appleton. Shop online at nanasapothecary.com.