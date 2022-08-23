(WFRV) – There’s a new ‘nano cidery’ in Oshkosh offering big flavors.

Spencer and Doug give Local 5 Live viewers a closer look at the Sunken Paddle Ciderworks including what it is, how they got started and why locally sourced ingredients is so important.

Right now, Sunken Paddle Ciderworks is open on Saturdays from Noon – 5 pm. You can stay in the loop about special events on their Facebook page and find a store locator online at sunkenpaddle.com.

They are located at 544 W. 17th Avenue in Oshkosh.