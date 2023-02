(WFRV) – He calls his sound ‘dive bar soul’ and you can see him live tonight in Appleton.

Nashville musician Phillip-Michael Scales stopped by Local 5 Live with details on his music, touring, and the show tonight.

For more on Phillip-Michael Scales, visit phillipmichaelscales.com.

See him live tonight at Stone Arch Brewpub starting at 6 pm, tickets are $15. Stone Arch Brewpub is located at 1004 S Olde Oneida Street in Appleton.