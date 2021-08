(WFRV) – Local venue, Epic Event Center is bringing in some national acts to the Green Bay area.

Ryan from the Epic Event Center spoke with Local 5 Live with a rundown of some of the latest acts coming in and how you can get tickets.

Some names to watch for include Melissa Ethridge, Ice Cube, Stone Temple Pilots, Vanilla Ice, and more!

The Epic Event Center is located at 2351 Holmgren Way in Green Bay. You can reach them at 920-399-3742, online at epicgreenbay.com.