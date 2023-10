(WFRV)- National bestselling author Sara Richardson just released a new book. It is her first book under the pen name “Eliza Evans.” It includes recipes from the one and only Amanda Cupcake.

In this segment, they discuss how food is important to the book and why Amanda was the perfect choice to design the cake at the end.

For more information, head to sararichardson.com and facebook.com/theamandacupcake.