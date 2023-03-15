(WFRV) – Celebrated National Geographic Explorer and Photographer Brian Skerry has spent nearly four decades exploring and documenting Earth’s Oceans and he is coming to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center to share his stories, photos, and more.

Brian spoke with Local 5 Live with a preview of the upcoming series.

Details from foxcitiespac.com:

National Geographic Live! Speaker Series

National Geographic Live is a three-part speaker series featuring award-winning photographers, filmmakers, scientists, and explorers who travel the world to get the powerful stories and images you’ve seen on the National Geographic Channel and magazine. Join us for an incredible season and purchase your series package today before the general public. Don’t miss the vivid stories, stunning imagery, and gripping footage that you won’t see anywhere else.

For his latest project, he turns his lens to one of the world’s most beloved animals to illuminate startling new insights into their lives and culture. Discover the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures among four different species of whales—from the international cuisines of orcas to families of beluga whales playing at their “summer resort”—and learn what these majestic creatures can teach us about ourselves and our planet.

Celebrated National Geographic Explorer and photographer Brian Skerry has spent nearly four decades exploring and documenting the world’s oceans. For his latest project, he turns his lens to one of the world’s most beloved animals to illuminate groundbreaking new insights into their lives and culture. Skerry spent more than two years in 24 locations around the world capturing remarkable images and video for a landmark National Geographic book, magazine story, and television series, Secrets of the Whales.

Hear his behind-the-scenes stories straight from the field and get an inside look at the groundbreaking science of whale culture—and its startlingly human parallels—across four different species. Discover the hunting techniques and international cuisines of orca pods and the multi-generational childcare systems and female-led families of sperm whales. Explore the culture of singing competitions among humpback whales and meet charming beluga whales in Canada that journey each summer to their “vacation resort.” Through Skerry’s mesmerizing work, uncover what these majestic creatures can teach us about ourselves and our planet.