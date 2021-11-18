National Geographic releases The 21st Century: Photographs From the Image Collection

(WFRV) – In the two decades so far of the 21st Century, there have been spectacular photographic innovations, with digital, drone, and smartphone advancements.

Now a new book from National Geographic features the most iconic pictures of the last 21 years and catalogues the most remarkable events.

National Geographic Editor-in-Chief Susan Goldberg spoke to Local 5 Live with a look inside.

The best photographs of the first 21 years of the 21st century take center stage in this incredible volume of National Geographic’s world-famous imagery.

In just two short decades of the 21st century, National Geographic has ushered in a new era of visual storytelling excellence, including innovations in digital, drone, and smartphone photography, and reached out to a global audience through one of the world’s most popular Instagram accounts, @NatGeo. In these 21 years, photography has transformed from a rarefied discipline to a universal medium of communication, available in the palm of everyone with a mobile phone. Through it all, National Geographic has remained at the forefront, shining a light on the beauty, wonder, and heartbreak of the world.

A remarkable collection, The 21st Century culls more than 250 of the very best, most impactful National Geographic images across print, digital, and social media, celebrating:

Extraordinary wildlife

Unique cultures around the world

Beautiful landscapes

One-of-a-kind portrait photography

And behind-the-shot stories from celebrated National Geographic photographers like Joel Sartore, Nick Nichols, Jodi Cobb, Anand Varma, and Evgenia Arbugaeva.

Spanning the remarkable moments year-by-year from 2000 to 2021, The 21st Century is a beautiful, giftable, and important record of our rapidly changing world–a treasury you’ll want to keep on the coffee table and turn to again and again.

