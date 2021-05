(WFRV) – In 1954, President Eisenhower declared National Salvation Army week to serve as an annual reminder of services provide and how you can help.

Major Matt O’Neil from the Green Bay Kroc Center visited with the Green Bay Kroc Center with details on how you can help and a look at some upcoming events.

The Green Bay Kroc Center is located at 1315 Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay. Get details on how to volunteer and upcoming events at gbkroccenter.org.