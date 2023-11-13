(WFRV)- What would you bring to Thanksgiving if you were not asked to bring anything? Nature’s Best Floral & Boutique suggests flowers.

In this segment, Josh Kozlowski from Nature’s Best Floral & Boutique discusses why you should bring flowers and how you can help elders this Thanksgiving.

Nature’s Best Floral & Boutique is located at 908 Hansen Road in Green Bay.

If you become a “Bestie”, you receive special sales and early notice of new arrivals. Text ‘BESTIE’ to 1-833-425-2210 to begin your savings today.

For more information, head to naturesbestfloralgb.com.