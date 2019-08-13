Naval Art of Thomas Hart Benton & Artist Jill Chadek holds workshops at Rahr-West Art Museum

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – At the Rahr-West Art Museum, you can always appreciate the art from the incredible exhibits they bring in, including the current installation designed to honor the American Troops.

The Naval Art of Thomas Hart Benton is on exhibit now through September 15th.

While you’re there you can even take a felted pouches workshop from renowned artist, Jill Chadek. Some upcoming workshops include:

Aug. 31 – Bob Ross Painting Class

Sept. 4 – Bookbinding

Sept. 10 – Felted Flowers

Sept. 12 – Felted Pouches

You can find the Rahr-West Art Museum at 610 N. Eighth St in Manitowoc, admission is free. They are open Tuesday – Friday 10 am – 4 pm and Saturday – Sunday 11 am – 4 pm.

For more information on upcoming workshops, call 920-686-3090 or head to

http://www.manitowoc.org/1006/Rahr-West-Art-Museum