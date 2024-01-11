(WFRV)- Many people have goals of getting their finances in order in the new year but do not forget about long-term plans.

In this segment, Attorney Justin Randall from the Hooper Law Office discusses factors you might miss when making a plan or will.

You can join one of Hooper Law’s complimentary Seminars on January 17th at the Culvers Welcome Center in Oshkosh. At this seminar, they will discuss the basics of estate planning and discover which plan is right for you and your loved ones.

For more information, head to estateplanninglive.com.