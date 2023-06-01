(WFRV)- Feeling too pale for your summer photos? Not getting tan enough from all the activities?

Moxie Boutique & Salon has you covered with spray tan options to make you glow.

Experience a luxury-based airbrush spray tan utilizing Sjolie Sunless naturally derived solutions with organic ingredients. The Sjolie line consists of four Aloe-based solutions and three alcohol-based solutions, giving you a perfectly customized tan every time.

Moxie Boutique & Salon can be found at 1700 Sand Acres Drive in De Pere.

For more information or to book an appointment head to Facebook and look for Moxie Boutique & Salon.