(WFRV) – They are in the business of feeding people but just how far that reach goes may surprise you.

Local 5 Live visited with Jeremy Pingle, Director of the Neenah Food Pantry with more on their partnership with Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin where their mission to allow members of the community to shop twice a month with dignity, and choose from a variety of meats, and fresh produce.

Get more information including how you can support this mission financially at feedingamericawi.org.