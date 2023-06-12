(WFRV)- Do you want to be a homeowner, but are not sure where to start? Is it hard for you to go up and down ladders to clean your gutters? NeighborWorks can help.

NeighborWorks wants to take out the hard part of owning a home so we can strengthen the community. They provide counseling to new homeowners and help you throughout the process.

If you need help, you can apply for a grant of up to $10,000 to help with a down payment, closing costs, or repairs.

For more information head to nwgreenbay.org.