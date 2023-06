(WFRV)- Some days you just want to sip wine and relax.

At Fully Stocked, you can sip wine and have fun. With a wide selection of wines, you can choose your favorite or try something new. With automated wine dispensers, it makes it quick and easy to get what you want.

You can find Fully Stocked at 101 South Main Street in Shawano.

For more information head to fullystockedlounge.com.