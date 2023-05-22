GREEN BAY (WFRV)- Blow Up II: Inflatable Contemporary Art is in Green Bay for a limited time. The exhibit opened on May 20th and will run through October 8th. These massive inflatables make an amazing display that is fun for the whole family. Some of the displays have unique stories that are told through art.

The Neville is also affordable with tickets only going up to $11 for general admission. you can also get free admission on the first Wednesday of every month if you are a Brown County Citizen.

For more information head to nevillepublicmuseum.org.