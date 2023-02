(WFRV) – He’s been active in the music scene since 2017 and in that time he’s played hundreds of shows and festivals including Mile of Music.

Appleton musician Michael Grabner stopped by Local 5 Live with details on some upcoming shows, including his album release show with musician Kurt Gunn.

See Michael live at the following:

2/19: Hop Yard Ale Works

3/2: Gibson Music Hall (with Kurt Gunn)

4/20: Station 1 Brewing Co

4/21: La Vie Tavern

For more visit michaelgrabnermusic.com.