(WFRV) – Milwaukee folk-rock group Listening Party stopped by with a preview of their new album, Been A Long Time Comin’, which is set to release on August 25.

The guys are headed to Badger State Brewing tonight (August 18) for a show.

With over 120 shows on the books a year–including Midwest favorites like Milwaukee’s Summerfest and Appleton’s Mile of Music, Listening Party, made up of Weston Mueller and Jacob Wood, is no stranger to the road.

Fans of The Avett Brothers and The Lumineers will resonate with their storytelling, tight harmonies, and their Americana-steeped sound.

Check out their upcoming schedule at https://www.listeningpartymusic.com/