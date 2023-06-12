(WFRV)- Have you ever wondered, what can’t be automated nowadays? Well, blinds can be.

The Blind Guy of Wisconsin now has blinds that can be opened with the touch of a button. No more pulling on cords or pulling the blinds themselves. Now you can sit back and hit the remote to the perfect height for you.

If you are ever worried about how it will look, you can rest easy with the Blind Guy of Wisconsin. He will come to your home and make sure you are satisfied. You can pick the color, style, and you will always have assistance if you have any questions.

There are plenty of ways to reach the Blind Guy of Wisconsin. His website is theblindguyofwisconsin.com, you can also call him at (920) 277-8754, or send an email to theblindguyofwisconsin@gmail.com.