(WFRV) – Sophia, Saphira and Sampson stopped by the studio for a visit. They are fun loving four month old Kittens.

These kids are currently in a foster home, they were brought into the shelter at 4 weeks old and needed some extra love and attention.

They are now thriving and will be ready for adoption in a little over a week.

Find more information by calling the The Fond du Lac Humane Society at (920) 922-8873 or visiting online at fdlhumane.org