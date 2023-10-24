(WFRV)- It is a book filled with inspiring stories from incredibly strong women that are real and raw. The authors say at least one of these stories will speak right to your heart.

In this segment, two of the authors, Alyson Peters and Billi Jo Baneck, discuss their stories and how this book can help people who are grieving.

You can meet these inspiring ladies at a book signing event this Thursday(10/26) at Nature’s Best in Green Bay from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To purchase a book, reach out on Venmo to @billijo-baneck or @Alyson-Peters-1.