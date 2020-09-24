New comic store “Powers” cat rescue, Brewster’s Place

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – A popular comic book store has a second location now open on Main Street in Green Bay.

Powers East, carries new and used graphic novels, action figures, apparel, posters and more.

The store helps fund a non-profit cat adoption center Brewster’s Place. It is a cageless adoption center dedicated to finding forever homes for less adoptable cats while advocating against declawing and working with the community in controlling the overpopulation of cats.

They offer the chance to mingle with the cats for “cat therapy”.

Find out more at on Facebook. Connect with Powers East here or Brewster’s Place here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation: Packers vs Saints Preview

Valders cross country eyes more success in unprecedented season

High School Sports Xtra 9/20: Fall Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Notre Dame opens with shutout win over Kaukauna

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court