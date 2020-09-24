New comic store “Powers” cat rescue, Brewster’s Place

(WFRV) – A popular comic book store has a second location now open on Main Street in Green Bay.

Powers East, carries new and used graphic novels, action figures, apparel, posters and more.

The store helps fund a non-profit cat adoption center Brewster’s Place. It is a cageless adoption center dedicated to finding forever homes for less adoptable cats while advocating against declawing and working with the community in controlling the overpopulation of cats.

They offer the chance to mingle with the cats for “cat therapy”.

